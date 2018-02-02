2 arrested in Clarksville home invasion, shooting after attempted getaway

According to the Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office, two have been arrested in a shooting and home invasion in Clarksville with the help of the Clarksville Police Department.

The home invasion on Louise Road was initially reported to MCSO just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

When deputies arrived, they discovered one victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Based on information learned on the scene, MCSO issued a BOLO of Ray Carver, 48, and his getaway car, a green 1993 GMC Sonoma pulling a trailer.

A few hour after the incident, Clarksville Police officer Casey Stanton spotted a vehicle matching the same description in the area of Hawkins Road and Cumberland Drive, broadcasting the information to officers in the area.

Just after 9:30 a.m., CPD Officer John Matos initiated a traffic stop at the Dairy Queen on Riverside Drive when the driver attempted to flee.

Officer Matos used his patrol car to pin the suspect vehicle to prevent any further harm to the public.

Carver and the other suspect in the car, 38-year-old Luis E. Luciano were both detained by MCSO.

“The events surrounding this home invasion and arrest unfolded very rapidly. Due to the quick exchange of information between our Deputies, CPD, and other surrounding agencies, Caver was located and detained for questioning,” said Sheriff John Fuson.

Carver has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, armed dangerous felonies, and especially aggravated burglary. His bond is set at $5.5 million.

Luciano was charged with the same crimes. His bond is set at $5.75 million.

“I greatly appreciate the help of the Clarksville Police Department and the teamwork that was shown here this morning between our two agencies. The coordinated efforts of all agencies involved, made quick work of a serious situation,” Fuson added.

