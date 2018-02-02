VIDEO: Giraffe at Nashville Zoo makes Super Bowl prediction

Congo the giraffe made his prediction on Friday. (WSMV)

The Nashville Zoo has its very own Super Bowl champion predictor!

Congo the giraffe says the New England Patriots are going to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Congo's record is solid. He has picked the Super Bowl champion correctly for the past seven years.

