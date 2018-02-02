Rutherford County hosting annual community baby shower

The shower will be held on Saturday morning. (WSMV)

Volunteers are busy in Rutherford County helping hundreds of new and expecting moms.

The group is packing 500 bags with bottles, blankets, onesies, diapers and wipes that mothers can pick up at a community baby shower on Saturday.

The Rutherford County Health Department partnered with the United Way for the annual event.

Organizers say the goal is to help new parents cover costs and provide comfort.

"We also will be giving out car seats, pack and plays and strollers that have been donated from various agencies and community partners here, so we are very much grateful to live in a community that gives so much and also wants to educate our expecting families," said LaShan Dixon with the Rutherford County Health Department.

The community baby shower will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Patterson Park Community Center in Murfreesboro. The event is aimed towards at-risk mothers in Rutherford and Cannon counties.

