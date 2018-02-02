Crews extinguish gazebo fire near Wilson County home - WSMV News 4

Crews extinguish gazebo fire near Wilson County home

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

Crews were able to quickly put out a gazebo fire before it spread to a home in Mt. Juliet.

Officials received a call about the fire on Muscogee Way just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Two Wilson County Sheriff's deputies were patrolling in the area and were able to respond and use their fire extinguishers to control the flames until firefighters could arrive.

According to Wilson County EMA, the fire would have caused a lot more damage if the deputies hadn't stepped in to help.

The fire was contained to the detached gazebo, which was very close to the home.

Officials said they believe the fire was caused by electrical issues. The gazebo had gas and electric appliances installed.

