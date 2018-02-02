Super Bowl Recipes from Randi Lesnick - WSMV News 4

Super Bowl Recipes from Randi Lesnick

Clam Chowder Shooters

Butter unsalted – ½ C

White Onion, Small Dice –1 ½ C 

Carrot, Small Dice– 1 ½ C

Celery, Small Dice – 1 ½ C

Potato, Red small Dice – 1lb

Garlic Minced – 1 Tbl

Flour – ½ C

Chicken Stock – 2 C

Milk – 2 C

Lemon Juice – 1 Tbl

Clams Chopped in Liquid - 2 Cans

Parsley – 3 Tbl Chopped Fresh

S&P – to taste

Oyster Crackers Garnish

  1. Melt butter in Sauce Pot or Dutch Oven
  2. Add Onions, Carrots, Celery – cook to Translucent add Garlic
  3. Add Flour, Stir to incorporated (Making a Blonde Roux) be sure not to brown or burn flour
  4. Add Milk & Chicken Stock Stir and Bring to Boil, reduce heat
  5. Add Clams & Lemon Juice cook for well incorporated and Flavors are at desired point
  6. Pour into Shooter Glass or Vessel, Garnish with parsley & Oyster Cracker

Lobster Roll

Hawaiian Roll – 12

Butter – 1 Tbl

Garlic, Minced – 1 Tsp

Fully Cooked Lobster Meat – 1lb

Mayo (good Quality) – 1c

Fresh Celery Small Dice – 1/2 Cup

Fresh Tarragon – 1 Tsp

Fresh Parsley – 1 Tsp

Lemon Juice – 1 Tbl

S&P to Taste

  1. Cut Hawaiian Roll Length Way on top of Roll and Set aside
  2. Melt Butter & Garlic Brush on Roll & Toast
  3. In Mixing Bowl Mix All Ingredients and Set Aside for few minutes for flavors to Combine
  4. Fill Roll with Mixture
  5. Garnish with Fresh Herbs

Philly Cheeseteak Sliders

Hoagie Rolls – 3

Ribeye, Sliced Thin – 1lb

Montreal Seasoning – to Taste

Olive Oil – 2 Tbl

White Onion – Small Dice – 1

Beef Stock – ¼ Cup

Butter 3 Tbl

Salt – pinch

Garlic Minced – 1 Tsp

Cheese Wiz – 1 jar

  1. Melt Butter add Garlic and Salt
  2. Brush on Hoagie Bun & Toast to Golden Brown, set aside when done
  3. Add ½ Oil to a Sautee Pan, when Hot add Onions, cook to translucent add Beef Stock Simmer for few minutes then set aside
  4. Lightly Rub Ribeye down with Oil and Montreal Seasoning
  5. In Sautee Pan of Flat Griddle, Sautee Ribeye till preferred Doneness
  6. Heat Cheese Wiz per instructions
  7. To Assemble Lay out Hoagie Roll, place Beef on Bun, then Onions & Cheese Whiz
  8. Cut into 4 Sliders

Bison Burger Slider

Slider Bun - 12

Butter – 1 Tbl

Ground Bison – 3#

Beef Stock – ¼ C

Cremini (Baby Portabella) Mushrooms – 1qt

Fontina Cheese – 1#

Red Onion – 1 Small

Butter – 3 tbl

Minced Garlic – 1 tbl

Parsley

  1. Melt ½ Butter & Brush on to Buns lightly Toast
  2. Form 3oz Patty with Bison, Sear on Both Sides (do not press) cook to desired doneness, set Aside
  3. Melt remaining Butter add Onions Cook to Translucent add Mushrooms, Garlic & Beef Stock let simmer & liquid reduce
  4. Add Parsley to Onion & Onion Mixture Set Aside
  5. Slice Fontina Cheese
  6. Assemble Burgers
  7. Serve with Assorted Condiments – Mustard, Pesto Mayo, BBQ Sauce, etc

