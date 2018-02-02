Super Bowl Recipes from Randi Lesnick

Clam Chowder Shooters
Butter unsalted – ½ C
White Onion, Small Dice –1 ½ C
Carrot, Small Dice– 1 ½ C
Celery, Small Dice – 1 ½ C
Potato, Red small Dice – 1lb
Garlic Minced – 1 Tbl
Flour – ½ C
Chicken Stock – 2 C
Milk – 2 C
Lemon Juice – 1 Tbl
Clams Chopped in Liquid - 2 Cans
Parsley – 3 Tbl Chopped Fresh
S&P – to taste
Oyster Crackers Garnish
- Melt butter in Sauce Pot or Dutch Oven
- Add Onions, Carrots, Celery – cook to Translucent add Garlic
- Add Flour, Stir to incorporated (Making a Blonde Roux) be sure not to brown or burn flour
- Add Milk & Chicken Stock Stir and Bring to Boil, reduce heat
- Add Clams & Lemon Juice cook for well incorporated and Flavors are at desired point
- Pour into Shooter Glass or Vessel, Garnish with parsley & Oyster Cracker
Lobster Roll
Hawaiian Roll – 12
Butter – 1 Tbl
Garlic, Minced – 1 Tsp
Fully Cooked Lobster Meat – 1lb
Mayo (good Quality) – 1c
Fresh Celery Small Dice – 1/2 Cup
Fresh Tarragon – 1 Tsp
Fresh Parsley – 1 Tsp
Lemon Juice – 1 Tbl
S&P to Taste
- Cut Hawaiian Roll Length Way on top of Roll and Set aside
- Melt Butter & Garlic Brush on Roll & Toast
- In Mixing Bowl Mix All Ingredients and Set Aside for few minutes for flavors to Combine
- Fill Roll with Mixture
- Garnish with Fresh Herbs
Philly Cheeseteak Sliders
Hoagie Rolls – 3
Ribeye, Sliced Thin – 1lb
Montreal Seasoning – to Taste
Olive Oil – 2 Tbl
White Onion – Small Dice – 1
Beef Stock – ¼ Cup
Butter 3 Tbl
Salt – pinch
Garlic Minced – 1 Tsp
Cheese Wiz – 1 jar
- Melt Butter add Garlic and Salt
- Brush on Hoagie Bun & Toast to Golden Brown, set aside when done
- Add ½ Oil to a Sautee Pan, when Hot add Onions, cook to translucent add Beef Stock Simmer for few minutes then set aside
- Lightly Rub Ribeye down with Oil and Montreal Seasoning
- In Sautee Pan of Flat Griddle, Sautee Ribeye till preferred Doneness
- Heat Cheese Wiz per instructions
- To Assemble Lay out Hoagie Roll, place Beef on Bun, then Onions & Cheese Whiz
- Cut into 4 Sliders
Bison Burger Slider
Slider Bun - 12
Butter – 1 Tbl
Ground Bison – 3#
Beef Stock – ¼ C
Cremini (Baby Portabella) Mushrooms – 1qt
Fontina Cheese – 1#
Red Onion – 1 Small
Butter – 3 tbl
Minced Garlic – 1 tbl
Parsley
- Melt ½ Butter & Brush on to Buns lightly Toast
- Form 3oz Patty with Bison, Sear on Both Sides (do not press) cook to desired doneness, set Aside
- Melt remaining Butter add Onions Cook to Translucent add Mushrooms, Garlic & Beef Stock let simmer & liquid reduce
- Add Parsley to Onion & Onion Mixture Set Aside
- Slice Fontina Cheese
- Assemble Burgers
- Serve with Assorted Condiments – Mustard, Pesto Mayo, BBQ Sauce, etc