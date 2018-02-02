Lebanon Special School District schools closed after receiving threat

All schools in the Lebanon Special School District will be closed on Friday after receiving a threat.

The police department said they have officers on the way to assess and investigate the threat.

School buses are currently being turned around to drop off students back at their homes.

The school district posted this statement on its website:

We have received an unconfirmed threat against our school system, so we feel it is in the best interest of our students and staff to close school today, February 2nd. Buses are currently being turned around to drop students back at their homes.

The Lebanon Special School District has announced that all district schools will be closed today due to a threat... https://t.co/gylDztsuje — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) February 2, 2018

