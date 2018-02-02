7th-grader identified for making bomb threat to Lebanon school - WSMV News 4

7th-grader identified for making bomb threat to Lebanon school

Police responded to investigate the threat on Friday. (WSMV) Police responded to investigate the threat on Friday. (WSMV)
A seventh-grade student has been identified after making a bomb threat to a Lebanon school.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said the student was found at his home.

The threats prompted the Lebanon Special School District to cancel classes on Friday.

Lebanon Police said a bomb threat was made via email around 6 a.m. through the LSSD's web site. The email was delivered to the Winfree Bryant Middle School inbox.

Schools were not open at the time the decision to cancel classes was made, but some students had already been picked up on buses. Those students were returned home and parents were not allowed to drop-off their children.

The Lebanon Police Department, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office and the Lebanon Fire Department investigated and determined there was no real threat to any of the schools.

The name of the student will not be released because of the age, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives will consult with the district attorney's office to discuss the prosecution of the juvenile.

The school district posted this statement on its website:

We have received an unconfirmed threat against our school system, so we feel it is in the best interest of our students and staff to close school today, February 2nd. Buses are currently being turned around to drop students back at their homes.

