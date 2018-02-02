Metro police mourning loss of fallen officer 1 year later

Metro Officer Eric Mumaw died Thursday morning while trying to save a woman who was threatening to drive her car into the Cumberland River.

Metro Officer Eric Mumaw died Thursday morning while trying to save a woman who was threatening to drive her car into the Cumberland River.

Metro police officer dies while trying to save woman in Cumberland River

Metro police officer dies while trying to save woman in Cumberland River

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge was lit up in blue in honor of Officer Eric Mumaw. (WSMV)

Friday marks a somber anniversary for the city of Nashville.

One year ago, Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw was killed in the line of duty while trying to save a woman who drove her car into the Cumberland River.

During the rescue attempt, 44-year-old Mumaw went missing in the river.

The woman behind the wheel of the car, Juli Glisson, is facing criminal charges.

On Thursday night, Nashville lit up the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Metro Courthouse in blue in his honor.

Mumaw was an 18-year veteran of the police department. He received the department's Lifesaving Award on April 27, 2011.

Many of Mumaw's friends have said that he loved working the midnight shift and always had a big smile on his face.

The Madison Precinct will be gathering at noon on Friday to remember Mumaw.

The men & women of the MNPD ask that you join us in remembering Madison Precinct Officer Eric Mumaw, who died in service to our city one year ago this morning while trying to save a woman at a Cumberland River boat ramp. Eric cared about Nashville & was active in Shop with a Cop. pic.twitter.com/65WICxVBjx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.