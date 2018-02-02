Metro police mourning loss of fallen officer 1 year later - WSMV News 4

Metro police mourning loss of fallen officer 1 year later

Posted: Updated:
Officer Eric Mumaw was 44 years old. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Officer Eric Mumaw was 44 years old. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge was lit up in blue in honor of Officer Eric Mumaw. (WSMV) The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge was lit up in blue in honor of Officer Eric Mumaw. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Friday marks a somber anniversary for the city of Nashville.

One year ago, Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw was killed in the line of duty while trying to save a woman who drove her car into the Cumberland River.

During the rescue attempt, 44-year-old Mumaw went missing in the river.

The woman behind the wheel of the car, Juli Glisson, is facing criminal charges.

On Thursday night, Nashville lit up the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Metro Courthouse in blue in his honor.

Mumaw was an 18-year veteran of the police department. He received the department's Lifesaving Award on April 27, 2011.

Many of Mumaw's friends have said that he loved working the midnight shift and always had a big smile on his face.

The Madison Precinct will be gathering at noon on Friday to remember Mumaw.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Metro police mourning loss of fallen officer 1 year laterMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.