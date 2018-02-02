Woman burned in Robertson County house fire

A woman is recovering from her injuries after her house caught fire in Springfield.

According to Smokey Barn News, the woman suffered smoke inhalation in addition to being burned, but her injuries are non-life-threatening. She is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The home on Dorris Avenue was heavily damaged after it caught fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

There were three people inside the home when the fire started in one of the bedrooms.

The fire chief said the majority of the damage at the home was caused by smoke.

At this point, the cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.

