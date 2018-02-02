Man guilty of sex assault on 2 girls, faces life in prison

One year ago, Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw was killed in the line of duty while trying to save a woman who drove her car into the Cumberland River.More >>
All schools in the Lebanon Special School District will be closed on Friday after receiving a threat.More >>
A woman is recovering from her injuries after her house caught fire in Springfield.More >>
Pekka Rinne made 19 saves, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Thursday night.More >>
A Tennessee man is facing life in prison after a jury in suburban Chicago found him guilty of sexually assaulting two young girls he knew.More >>
A grand jury has upheld the state's determination that a man accused of shooting and wounding two police officers in Tennessee died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Two deputies who fatally shot a woman who pointed a BB gun at them in a Tennessee neighborhood will not face charges in her death.More >>
On more than one occasion, Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard stayed on taxpayer-funded trips for days after completing city business. The News 4 I-Team discovered that in some cases, the pair did not immediately fly back to Nashville after scheduled public events ended.More >>
As the death toll from the flu continues to rise here in Tennessee, a local doctor is making sure you know it's not too late to get vaccinated.More >>
It's a beautiful, state-of-the-art building and a much-needed upgrade to the current Murfreesboro Police headquarters. But the taxpayers want to know, how do you go from a budget of $32 million and end up spending $55 million?More >>
