No charges against 2 deputies in Tennessee woman's shooting

LAKELAND, Tenn. (AP) - Two deputies who fatally shot a woman who pointed a BB gun at them in a Tennessee neighborhood will not face charges in her death.

In a statement, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said the deputies who killed 59-year-old Nancy Jane Lewellyn in March 2017 had "no other choice but to fire their weapons."

Authorities say Llewellyn told a police dispatcher that she was sick, had what she thought was a .45 caliber pistol and was going to kill herself or "the next somebody I see."

Deputies went to a home in Lakeland and Lewellyn came outside with a pistol. Deputies shot her. The pistol was later identified as a BB gun.

Weirich reviewed a report by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and determined no charges should be brought.

