CareNow doctor says it's not too late to get the flu vaccine

As the death toll from the flu continues to rise here in Tennessee, a local doctor is making sure you know it's not too late to get vaccinated.

Two more children have died, bring the number of reported flu deaths to seven in Tennessee.

Here in middle Tennessee, three kids and a pregnant woman have died from the virus.

We are in peak flu season now, and doctors say it usually fades out toward the end of March or early April.

"Even if you've had the flu and didn't get the flu shot, you still can get the flu shot and be protected against those other strains that are in the flu vaccine," says Dr. Robert Cranfield of CareNow.

That means there's still plenty of time to get vaccinated.

"I absolutely recommend getting the flu shot," Dr. Cranfield says. "It's a critical tool in our kit to minimize the impact of influenza in our community."

Keep in mind, it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to kick in and start working.

