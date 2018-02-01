Bellevue clerk's car torched, doesn't know why

From his cashier window, Shane Cathey literally watches the world go by.

Customers get gas, pay for other items and move on...generally speaking, nothing unusual.

But last week, Shane said something awful happened to him at work and the worst part is he doesn't know why.

The power door locks on his 1998 Mustang had been acting up for a while -- and the timing couldn't have been worse.

He works at Bellevue gas station more than 20 miles from his home, but his livelihood is being threatened because someone destroyed the one thing he needs to get his job done.

"Turns out someone decided to douse the inside of my car with gasoline and throw the gas can inside, light it on fire, slammed the door and just ran off!" Shane explained.

Shane's care is ruined and he only has liability insurance.

"Wow! Yeah. Kinda lost my hoodie," he said. "I bought some new windshield wipers. Those got kinda melted. Everything reeks of gas."

"All I could do was shout into the sky, 'WHY?'" Shane said. "I never did anything to anyone!"

The only thing Shane can remember is a run-in with a stranger weeks ago that was interfering with customers while they were trying to fill their tires with air.

Shane says he politely asked him to leave.

"And he called me every name in the book over here," Shane recalled. "He stood on the corner and just kept yelling at me. Just wouldn't let anything go. He was flipping me off. We eventually had to call the police to get him away.

Despite what happened, Shane says his co-workers and regular customers have been wonderful.

"That's disgusting," said Carol Johnson, a customer at the gas station. "Somebody's actually working for a living and getting a job and paying for their own things then this happens!"

Shane said he's extremely grateful but torn.

"There's been so many awesome people just giving me money!" Shane said. "I hate it most that it happened because of that. I hate having to say I need it."

You can donate to help Shane replace his car on GoFundMe.

