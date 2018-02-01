Metro Councilman: Ethics code shouldn't have to outline consequences of an affair

Metro has a Code of Ethics for its employees, and it specifically includes the mayor, but what it doesn't say might surprise you.

"I'm deeply sorry and embarrassed," Mayor Megan Barry said in a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Mayor Barry says she made a serious mistake by having an affair with the head of her security detail.

But who, if anyone, holds the mayor accountable?



Metro has a Code of Ethics.

In fact, Mayor Barry was the one who put into place two years ago.

It talks about maintaining high standards of honesty and integrity.

It doesn't say anything about not having sex with someone who works for you.

Councilman Steve Glover says it shouldn't have to be that specific.

"This is government; this is the leader of our city," said Metro Councilman Steve Glover. "I don't think we need to put it in writing. It should be understood off the bat."

Metro Nashville does have an ethics board.

If anyone files a complaint about the mayor, it would be investigated by Metro's legal department.

The ethics board has the power to hold a hearing.

If the complaint is justified, the ethics board could propose a number of options to Metro Council, including:

Censure the elected official

Refer the matter to the District Attorney

Recommend civil action

Ask for a resignation

"This is a distraction we don't need," said Glover.

Councilman Glover isn't calling on Mayor Barry to resign, but he says she should do the right thing for the city.

"I want to know, is the city in good hands, and the answer to that right now is no," Glover said. "If you think you're wrong, stop."

As of this afternoon, no ethics complaint had been filed against Barry.

