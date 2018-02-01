Metro Councilman: Ethics code shouldn't have to outline consequences of an affair

As the death toll from the flu continues to rise here in Tennessee, a local doctor is making sure you know it's not too late to get vaccinated.More >>
It's a beautiful, state-of-the-art building and a much-needed upgrade to the current Murfreesboro Police headquarters. But the taxpayers want to know, how do you go from a budget of $32 million and end up spending $55 million?More >>
A Bellevue gas station clerk that works more than 20 miles from his home and now his livelihood is being threatened because someone destroyed the one thing he needs to get his job done.More >>
Metro has a Code of Ethics for its employees, and it specifically includes the mayor, but what it doesn't say might surprise you.More >>
District Attorney General Glenn Funk has asked the TBI to investigate whether Nashville Mayor Megan Barry or others violated any criminal law, according to a statement from the D.A.’s office.More >>
On more than one occasion, Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard stayed on taxpayer-funded trips for days after completing city business. The News 4 I-Team discovered that in some cases, the pair did not immediately fly back to Nashville after scheduled public events ended. Barry publicly admitted yesterday to having an affair with her former chief of security, Sgt. Rob Forrest, dating back to 2015.More >>
Last year brought Wonder Woman to theaters, a film with a strong female lead, directed by an acclaimed female director. Now, another big-budget actioner is set to bring box-office bucks to a diverse cast and crew of filmmakers. One man is ensuring a certain group of young Middle Tennesseans gets to take part in this moment.More >>
See the mayor of Nashville and, for the past decade, you'd see Rob Forrest close behind.More >>
Investigators are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect that left a woman seriously injured after a hit-and-run on Gallatin Pike.More >>
Officials say the threats are becoming more common and put a strain on local law enforcement resources.More >>
If you experience symptoms like a runny nose - sore throat - breathing problems - and headache you may think it's the flu.More >>
Of the victims, three of the children were from Middle Tennessee and three were from East Tennessee.More >>
On more than one occasion, Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard stayed on taxpayer-funded trips for days after completing city business. The News 4 I-Team discovered that in some cases, the pair did not immediately fly back to Nashville after scheduled public events ended. Barry publicly admitted yesterday to having an affair with her former chief of security, Sgt. Rob Forrest, dating back to 2015.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has admitted that she had an affair with the former head of her security detail, according to a statement released by the Mayor's office on Wednesday.More >>
A Bellevue gas station clerk that works more than 20 miles from his home and now his livelihood is being threatened because someone destroyed the one thing he needs to get his job done.More >>
At the start of this month, Donald Savastano felt like one lucky man. On Friday, Savastano died. He'd won the lottery just 23 days earlier.More >>
Two sisters have been indicted in the fatal spanking and beating of a 3-year-old with a baseball bat for taking a cupcake from the kitchen.More >>
A 7-year-old Iowa boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with the flu.More >>
Ever dreamed of owning a home in a pretty Italian village?More >>
If you have Amazon Prime and your purchases do not arrive in the two-day guaranteed window, you can get an extra month added to your Prime membership.More >>
