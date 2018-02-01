Clarksville officials say 3 threats made against schools investigated this week

Three violent threats against different Clarksville-Montgomery Schools were investigated this week, officials said in a joint statement released Thursday.

“These threats have become more numerous and are not only very disruptive to law enforcement and CMCSS staff, but also to students and parents of those students attending the school,” said Montgomery Co. Sheriff Fuson.

After those investigations, two of the threats were deemed not credible.

In the third incident, a student was arrested and charged.

The first threat against Northeast High School stemmed from a misinterpreted Instagram conversation between two students that circulated on social media.

The second unfounded threat investigated involved students at Northwest High School. Officials concluded it was not credible when they learned a student misheard a conversation about an earlier altercation between two students.

The third investigation took place after a student at West Creek High School was overhead making threats.

Police conducted a welfare check at the student's home and discovered "illegal items" in the teen's bedroom.

The student was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for making the alleged statements and possessing illegal items.

Officials say no weapons were brought on school grounds.

Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Dir. of Schools Millard House responded to the three incidents in question, saying:

“Anytime a threat of violence has been brought to our attention, we take it seriously and move forward to take the necessary action. Unfortunately, since the most recent situation in Marshall County, Kentucky, and the use of social media, there has been an uptick of this type of activity nationwide. I cannot state it enough; this is not a joke, nor a laughing matter. This has caused some unrest. When threats like this occur, law enforcement and administration will work together to get to the bottom of it. It is important that students understand that this is not acceptable behavior and we will be vigilant in finding individuals responsible."

