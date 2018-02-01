MNPD Chief 'not concerned' mayor's bodyguard received thousands in overtime pay

See the mayor of Nashville and, for the past decade, you'd see Rob Forrest close behind.

However, Forrest's job became much more lucrative when the bodyguard began an affair with the city's mayor.

Between 2012 and 2013, when Mayor Karl Dean was in office, he worked 673 hours of overtime and earned $107,877.

Between 2016 and 2017, when Megan Barry was mayor, the amount of overtime almost doubled. Forrest worked more than 1200 hours and earned a salary of more than $157,000.

That's not all.

The I-Team has learned the other officers in Mayor Barry's security detail didn't see the same increase.



Take Officer Mike Dixon, for example, when Dean was in office he worked 333.87 hours of overtime.

When Mayor Barry took over, Dixon's numbers increased too to 550 hours, but compare that to Forrest's at more than 1200 hours.

Remember, Forrest was in charge of the mayor's security, so he decided who worked when.

Metro police Chief Steve Anderson said he didn't see anything wrong with Forrest doubling his overtime.

"He worked a lot of hours, and it's not the pay that I'm concerned about," said Anderson. "With any officer, it's the number of hours worked. I think that I never saw anything in his actions or his demeanor that would indicate that he was working too many hours."

As for what taxpayers will continue to pay going forward, Forrest's pension is based on his average salary for the past 16 months when Forrest worked for Barry earning more than he ever had before.

Anderson said he doesn't see anything wrong with that either.

"I don't have any reason to believe that any of the hours that he reported he was working were not legitimate and therefore there would be no reason for me to intervene any pension process," said Anderson.

