Whites Creek assistant basketball coach arrested for kissing student

A Whites Creek High School assistant basketball coach was arrested Wednesday night for sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl.

Metro Nashville Police say Kevin Moore, 32, is free on $2,500 bond after being charged with sexual conduct by an authority figure, a Class A misdemeanor.

Moore is alleged to have been seen kissing a 17-year-old Whites Creek student inside his vehicle outside Hume-Fogg High School back on January 23.

According to the directory for the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, Moore is listed as a classified employee, which means he is an employee of the school system but not a teacher.

Metro Nashville Public Schools Spokesperson Michelle Michaud issued a statement saying that MNPS Human Resources received information about Moore's alleged interactions.

Moore was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation launched on January 26. Moore is still employed by the school at this time.

MNPS is working with Metro Police and the Department of Child Services is investigating.

