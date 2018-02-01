Franklin High School adding on-campus security Friday after rumored threat

Rumors of an attack or threat at Franklin High School on Friday are not substantial, but administrators are still working to ensure the safety of students, Williamson Co. Schools officials confirm.

The rumors were based on an old social media post that re-circulated amongst students Friday.

However, the school says they have not received a specific threat.

Officials say the Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office has been notified and there will be additional security on-campus tomorrow.

This comes the same week video of a shocking bullying incident at Franklin High School made local and international headlines.

Franklin High School Principal Mrs. Willie Dickerson sent out an email notification to parents Thursday afternoon:

"Franklin High has been in the news media this week, locally, nationally and internationally. I want you to know that we investigate complaints about student behavior thoroughly and we respond to them accordingly. I know that it is frustrating for parents when information continues to circulate throughout traditional and social media, and the school is unable to respond specifically regarding the accuracy of that information due to federal privacy laws. Although we have received no recent threat relating to FHS, we have heard various rumors circulating among students and parents based on an old social media post, word of mouth, etc. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, I have secured additional law enforcement and security assistance to monitor our campus. As always, if you have any specific information regarding the safety of our students, staff and visitors, please contact me. Thank you for your continued support."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.