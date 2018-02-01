Mayor, bodyguard lingered on taxpayer-funded trips after public events

On more than one occasion, Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard stayed on taxpayer-funded trips for days after completing city business.

The News 4 I-Team discovered that in some cases, the pair did not immediately fly back to Nashville after scheduled public events ended.

Barry publicly admitted yesterday to having an affair with her former chief of security, Sgt. Rob Forrest, dating back to 2015.

Now the TBI is investigating whether Barry and others, including Forrest, committed any criminal wrongdoing.

When Barry traveled to Greece in 2017, she stayed in avant-garde style at the Pallas Athena hotel in Athens, and she wasn’t alone. Forrest stayed at the Pallas Athena during the same time, according to travel logs.

The mayor’s schedule shows she flew to Greece to attend the Athens Democracy Forum. Her calendar shows she attended related events until Sept. 15.

But after that date, documents show she and Forrest stayed in Athens for three nights with nothing on her Metro schedule.

Even the agenda for the forum appeared thin, featuring a “film session” for the weekend.

“If you’ve already found this, then I say we better all start asking questions,” said Metro Councilman Steve Glover.

Barry also traveled alone with Forrest to Kansas City, MO, in 2017.

Her calendar dated Sept. 1 shows Barry took a tour of a children’s park, ate lunch with the mayor of Kansas City, embarked on a transit tour, and ate dinner - commitments that total roughly four and a half hours.

After those events, Barry’s schedule appears blank.

She and Forrest spent two more nights in Kansas City before flying back to Nashville.

“Have the taxpayers been cheated? Simple as that,” Glover said.

The News 4 I-Team found Barry and Forrest traveled alone together on nine trips last year, costing the taxpayers more than $14,000.

That total does not include trips possibly taken together during 2015 and 2016, which is information the mayor’s office has yet to release.

Barry said at a news conference Wednesday that every trip she took with Forrest was for business.

“I would have had the security detail with me as part of my mayor responsibilities regardless of who that person was, but I should not have had that affair,” she said.

But Glover, a frequent critic of Barry, has his doubts about why Nashville’s mayor would need overseas security at all.

“I’d doubt they’d notice her in Paris, France, so I don’t understand the security concern,” he said.

The I-Team reached out to the Mayor's Office and spokesman Sean Braisted multiple times but have not heard back.

Two council members approached Metro Government on Thursday about launching an internal audit into the mayor’s expenses.

