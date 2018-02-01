Good Samaritan stabbed in domestic incident near Murfreesboro hotel

According to Murfreesboro Police, a Good Samaritan was stabbed multiple times after attempting to intervene in a domestic incident at a hotel on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. near Town Suites on Old Fort Parkway.

The identities of all parties involved will not be released until family members are notified of the incident.

Officials say the stabbing is currently under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Rutherford County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Crime Stoppers operates weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and may be contacted at (615) 893-STOP (7867).

