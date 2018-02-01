Sam Hunt curating new music festival in Nashville this spring

Country-music star Sam Hunt announced Wednesday he will curate a new music festival called "The Nashional" this spring.

“The sense of community in Nashville helps give it the character and personality that makes me proud to be a part of it,” says Hunt. “I wanted to create an experience at The Nashional that celebrates music, community, and everything they mean to each other and this city.”

The two-day festival promises an "inclusive, diverse and genre-blurring" line up of artists.

Hunt himself is famous for an eclectic style that blends country roots music and R&B.

Artists playing include Judah & The Lion, Fetty Wap, The Brothers Osborne, Kyle, Quinn XCII, LANY, LANCO, Chelsea Cutler, Ernest K., and Muscadine Bloodline.

A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Feb 1, 2018 at 11:15am PST

Hunt is best known for his Grammy-nominated album Montevallo and last summer's hit single "Body Like a Back Road," which debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and became the fastest country song to reach 100 million and 200 million streams.

He was inspired to create the festival while on his "15 in a 30" Tour last summer.

Tickets for The Nashional go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

