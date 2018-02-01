Black to run Super Bowl pregame 'stand for the anthem' ad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - In her bid for governor, Republican Rep. Diane Black will run an ad during the Super Bowl pregame show saying "it's too bad that the league doesn't respect the patriotism of our national anthem."

Black's campaign spokesman Chris Hartline says the ad urging fans to stand will run in Tennessee at a cost of more than $50,000.

It's a response to the NFL's refusal to run an American Veterans ad saying "Please Stand."

The league has been roiled by debate over players kneeling during the anthem to protest social injustice, but NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the game program is not the place for messages that could be seen as political. McCarthy noted that the NFL approved a Veterans of Foreign Wars ad saying "We Stand for Veterans."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.