Franklin police arrest serial burglar

Police have arrested a serial burglar that has been breaking into homes along Lewisburg Pike since mid-January.

Police said detectives uncovered scientific evidence on Wednesday linking Scott Marks, 32, to an overnight burglary at the Fleming Center on the historic Carnton Plantation property.

Officers arrested Marks as he was getting into a cab outside of the Yarmouth Court home he was staying.

Detectives recovered a civil war gun and sword, along with other items taken during the most recent burglary.

Stolen property from several other burglaries was also recovered from that home.

“Plagued with recent burglaries, our residents in that area were fearful that their home might be next,” said Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner in a news release. “Great police work took this serial burglar off the street, and we hope it will restore the feeling of security that our residents deserve.”

Marks is currently charged with burglary, aggravated burglary and violation of probation. Additional charges are expected. He is being held on a $125,000 bond. Marks will have a court appearance on Feb. 15.

