Clay County Schools closed due to illness

On more than one occasion, Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard stayed on taxpayer-funded trips for days after completing city business. The News 4 I-Team discovered that in some cases, the pair did not immediately fly back to Nashville after scheduled public events ended. Barry publicly admitted yesterday to having an affair with her former chief of security, Sgt. Rob Forrest, dating back to 2015.More >>
Last year brought Wonder Woman to theaters, a film with a strong female lead, directed by an acclaimed female director. Now, another big-budget actioner is set to bring box-office bucks to a diverse cast and crew of filmmakers. One man is ensuring a certain group of young Middle Tennesseans gets to take part in this moment.More >>
District Attorney General Glenn Funk has asked the TBI to investigate whether Nashville Mayor Megan Barry or others violated any criminal law, according to a statement from the D.A.’s office.More >>
See the mayor of Nashville and, for the past decade, you'd see Rob Forrest close behind.More >>
Investigators are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect that left a woman seriously injured after a hit-and-run on Gallatin Pike.More >>
Officials say the threats are becoming more common and put a strain on local law enforcement resources.More >>
A Whites Creek High School assistant basketball coach was arrested Wednesday night for sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl.More >>
Franklin High School officials respond to students, parents' concern over a possible threat to the school circulating on social media as well as a recent bullying incident that put them in the spotlight.More >>
The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. near Town Suites on Old Fort Parkway.More >>
Artists playing include Judah & The Lion, Fetty Wap, The Brothers Osborne, Kyle, Quinn XCII, LANY, LANCO, Chelsea Cutler, Ernest K., and Muscadine Bloodline.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has admitted that she had an affair with the former head of her security detail, according to a statement released by the Mayor's office on Wednesday.More >>
At the start of this month, Donald Savastano felt like one lucky man. On Friday, Savastano died. He'd won the lottery just 23 days earlier.More >>
Of the victims, three of the children were from Middle Tennessee and three were from East Tennessee.More >>
Two sisters have been indicted in the fatal spanking and beating of a 3-year-old with a baseball bat for taking a cupcake from the kitchen.More >>
The News4 I-Team's Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley looked into how taxpayer dollars were spent on solo trips between the mayor and her bodyguard, Robert Forrest, including the stunning overtime pay he's earned on her detail since she took office.More >>
Ever dreamed of owning a home in a pretty Italian village?More >>
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >>
District Attorney General Glenn Funk has asked the TBI to investigate whether Nashville Mayor Megan Barry or others violated any criminal law, according to a statement from the D.A.’s office.More >>
A 7-year-old Iowa boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with the flu.More >>
Popstar Adele shared her love for Dolly Parton on social media this week, and it appears the feeling is mutual!More >>
