Clay County Schools closed due to illness - WSMV News 4

Clay County Schools closed due to illness

CELINA, TN (WSMV) -

Clay County Schools will be closed Friday and Monday due to illness.

The district joins the list of several other counties that have already been forced to close this flu season.

The flu has turned deadly in Tennessee, with six children and one pregnant woman counted among its victims.

Three of the children and the adult victim were from Middle Tennessee.

