Suspect arrested in Clarksville home invasion, shooting

Suspect arrested in Clarksville home invasion, shooting

Bernard Ray Carver, 48, was arrested Thursday. (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Bernard Ray Carver, 48, was arrested Thursday. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting and home invasion in Clarksville.

Bernard Ray Carver, 48, was taken into custody by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired inside the home in the 5000 block of Louise Road.

Officers responded to the house just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

It's not clear who the victim was or what their condition is.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

