D.A. asks TBI to investigate Mayor Barry’s spending

District Attorney General Glenn Funk has asked the TBI to investigate whether Nashville Mayor Megan Barry or others violated any criminal law, according to a statement from the D.A.’s office.

Funk has asked TBI Director Mark Gwyn to investigate whether Barry and/or others, including Sgt. Rob Forrest, violated any criminal law including misappropriation of public funds and official misconduct.

Barry admitted on Wednesday that she had an extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest, a Metro Police officer in charge of the mayor's security detail, for more than two years. Forrest submitted a notice to retire on Jan. 17 effective on Wednesday (Jan. 31).

