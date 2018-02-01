2 more children have died from flu in Tennessee

Two more children have died from the flu in Tennessee.

Of the victims, three of the children were from Middle Tennessee and three were from East Tennessee.

A pregnant woman from Middle Tennessee also died from the flu.

The Tennessee Department of Health has not released the names of the victims.

Officials are still urging Tennesseans who have not yet gotten their flu shots to get one as soon as possible.

County health departments are providing free flu shots to residents. Click here for more information.

The flu continues to circulate throughout Tennessee and the rest of the country. Ways to Fight the Flu: Wash your hands frequently, stay home when sick, cover your cough/sneeze and get the flu vaccine (free at all TDH clinics). #Flu2018 #fluseason pic.twitter.com/SMwEjUBim0 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 1, 2018

