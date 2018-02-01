Bacon and Bison Chili Cheese Nachos from Germantown Depot

Bacon and Bison Chili Cheese Nachos

2 slices of thick cut bacon, finely chopped

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

1 pound of ground bison

1 Tablespoon, plus 1 ½ teaspoon of chili powder

1 ½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon of salt

16 ounces of crushed tomatoes

8 ounces of tomato paste

1 cup of beer (pale ale recommended)

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

16 ounces of beans, drained (pinto, kidney or black)



In a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat, cook bacon, stirring until it begins to brown.

Add onion, lower heat to medium, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions become translucent.

Constantly stirring, add garlic and cook for one minute.

Increase heat to medium-high and add ground bison, stirring and breaking up the meat until it loses its raw color.

Stir in spices and salt.

Add tomatoes, tomato paste, Worcestershire and beer and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium-low, partially cover and cook for 30 minutes.

Add beans and cook for 10 minutes, uncovered.

Add your own home made cheese sauce