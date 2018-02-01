Winter weather advisory issued for Cumberland Plateau, south-central Kentucky

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for counties along the northern Cumberland Plateau in northeastern Middle Tennessee and south central Kentucky.

The advisory includes Clay, Pickett, Overton, Fentress and Cumberland counties in Middle Tennessee and Simpson, Allen, Monroe, Cumberland and Clinton counties in south-central Kentucky.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. until midnight on Thursday.

According to the advisory, a total of one inch of snow accumulations is expected with 1-2 inches across higher elevations.

Light rain is expected to develop Thursday afternoon. As a strong cold front sweeps across the area from northwest to southeast later Thursday, the rain is forecast to mix with and change over to light snow for a few hours along and east of the I-24 corridor before ending by midnight.

Some light snow accumulations may occur this evening, with a dusting to a few tenths of an inch of snow possible along the I-24 corridor, including the Nashville and Clarksville areas.

With temperatures falling into the teens and 20s overnight into Friday morning, some travel impacts could develop across the Upper Cumberland and Cumberland Plateau if and where any snow accumulates on the roadways.

