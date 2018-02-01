Fifth + Broadway development to feature multi-level food hall

The anchor tenant of the new Fifth + Broadway development will be a 100,000 square foot European-style food hall.

The concept is already a major dining trend in other cities like Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle.

According to developers, the multi-level food hall will feature 30 local restaurant stalls and will have cocktail bars, an on-site craft brewery and a rooftop entertainment venue.

The venue will be operated by The Food Hall Co., which is a subsidiary of Front Burner Restaurants.

"Just as Nashville cultivates the careers of great singers and songwriters, we hope to do the same for its booming culinary scene, giving many great chefs in the city the opportunity to showcase their talents," said Jack Gibbons, president of Front Burner Restaurants, in a news release. "This Food Hall provides an ideal entry point to create a new concept without the high capital costs associated with building a restaurant."

Chefs and restaurateurs who are interested in setting up a food stall are asked to contact The Food Hall Co. through their website.

Fifth + Broadway is slated to open in 2020 at the site of the former Nashville Convention Center.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.