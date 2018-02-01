Police still searching for leads in 27-year-old murder case

Thursday marks 27 years since a mother was killed while working at a drive-thru in Franklin.

Police are still working to find answers in the 1991 murder of Peggy Cox.

Cox was working at the Hardee's on Murfreesboro Road when she was shot on her 49th birthday. According to investigators, the killer drove up to the window and shot Cox in the neck.

She was found lying on the floor by her 20-year-old son, who also worked at the restaurant. Cox was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Detectives were never able to find a suspect or determine the motive behind the shooting.

"Peggy Cox and her family are never far from our minds," said Police Chief Deborah Faulkner. "We will never stop hunting for her killer, and the answers that Peggy’s family and our community deserve."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the tipline at 615-550-8404 or text "615FPD" along with their tip to 847411.

