Metro police fighting crime with the help of social media

Websites like Nextdoor help police figure out where crime is happening. (WSMV)

Your social media posts could actually be helping law enforcement fight crime.

According to Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson, websites like Nextdoor and the "Hip" neighborhood pages on Facebook draw law enforcement's attention to where crimes are happening.

Anderson said he wants his department to stay proactive, and community involvement is the best way to do that.

"If it happens in your house, you're 100 percent affected, so these social media sites all across Davidson County are a huge help to us. Neighbors become more vigilant, therefore, calling us, and we can react before something happens," Anderson said.

Anderson said he's planning to add 70 more officers to patrol Nashville neighborhoods this year. He's getting tipped off to the areas that need it the most based on social media posts.

Sites like Nextdoor and the "Hip" Facebook pages help to raise awareness and bring their attention to crime across the area.

"And frankly, it alarms people, and so they want to have a community meeting and that gives us the opportunity to go in and address the community members one-on-one, tell them what's really happening and how they can be of assistance in keeping crime out of their neighborhood," Anderson said.

As a result, police have met with more than 600 neighborhood groups across Nashville and have gone to more than 2,000 community meetings.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.