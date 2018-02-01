2 officers dragged by suspected overdose victim's car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say two officers responding to a report of an overdose in a car were dragged when the person inside drove off.

Memphis police said on Twitter that the driver also struck a squad car while attempting to flee on Wednesday. It's unclear for how long the officers were dragged, but police spokeswoman Lt. Karen Rudolph told The Commercial Appeal that their injuries aren't serious.

Officers followed the driver's vehicle, which struck a sign and caught fire. It's unclear if the unidentified suspect, who is in custody, was injured.

No charges have been announced.

