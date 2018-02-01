Boyd buys $300k in TV ad time in Tennessee governor's race

District Attorney General Glenn Funk has asked the TBI to investigate whether Nashville Mayor Megan Barry or others violated any criminal law, according to a statement from the D.A.’s office.More >>
District Attorney General Glenn Funk has asked the TBI to investigate whether Nashville Mayor Megan Barry or others violated any criminal law, according to a statement from the D.A.’s office.More >>
One of the three former Vanderbilt football players convicted of raping an unconscious female student is asking for a new trial.More >>
One of the three former Vanderbilt football players convicted of raping an unconscious female student is asking for a new trial.More >>
Of the victims, three of the children were from Middle Tennessee and three were from East Tennessee.More >>
Of the victims, three of the children were from Middle Tennessee and three were from East Tennessee.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for counties along the northern Cumberland Plateau in northeastern Middle Tennessee and south central Kentucky.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for counties along the northern Cumberland Plateau in northeastern Middle Tennessee and south central Kentucky.More >>
According to developers, the multi-level food hall will feature 30 local restaurant stalls and will also have cocktail bars, an on-site craft brewery and a rooftop entertainment venue.More >>
According to developers, the multi-level food hall will feature 30 local restaurant stalls and will also have cocktail bars, an on-site craft brewery and a rooftop entertainment venue.More >>
Thursday marks 27 years since a mother was killed while working at a drive-thru in Franklin.More >>
Thursday marks 27 years since a mother was killed while working at a drive-thru in Franklin.More >>
The Coffee County Justice Center has been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.More >>
The Coffee County Justice Center has been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.More >>
Your social media posts could actually be helping law enforcement fight crime.More >>
Your social media posts could actually be helping law enforcement fight crime.More >>
A brush fire and a wreck are causing major delays for school buses in Columbia on Thursday morning.More >>
A brush fire and a wreck are causing major delays for school buses in Columbia on Thursday morning.More >>
Authorities say two officers responding to a report of an overdose in a car were dragged when the person inside drove off.More >>
Authorities say two officers responding to a report of an overdose in a car were dragged when the person inside drove off.More >>