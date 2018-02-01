Brush fire, wreck causing delays for school buses in Columbia - WSMV News 4

Brush fire, wreck causing delays for school buses in Maury County

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

A brush fire and a wreck are causing major delays for school buses in Columbia on Thursday morning.

Downed power lines shut down Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike, forcing school buses to take alternate routes. Highway 43 has since reopened.

Maury County Schools issued this statement to parents:

Delays to buses in Columbia this morning. Brush fire on Hwy 43 and a wreck at James Campbell and Hampshire Pike. This will cause buses to take alternate routes leaving our garage. Please allow us some extra time this morning.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Brush fire, wreck causing delays for school buses in Maury CountyMore>>

  • Special

    Maury County news

    Click to read more headlines from Maury County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Maury County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.