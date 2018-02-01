La Vergne police searching for armed and dangerous hotel robbery suspects

Police released these photos of the armed robbery suspects. (Source: La Vergne Police Department)

La Vergne police are searching for two men who are considered to be armed and dangerous after a hotel robbery.

The men are accused of robbing the Ramada Inn on Enterprise Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said one of the suspects held an employee at knifepoint as he grabbed cash from a drawer.

Both suspects ran out of the hotel and got into a metallic blue four-door sedan.

One of the suspects was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, gray sweatpants and white tennis shoes. The other suspect was wearing a red T-shirt, possibly with a University of Alabama logo, dark-colored sweatpants and a dark-colored hoodie.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows their whereabouts is asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.

