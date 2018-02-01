Vacant Bellevue home damaged in house fire

Firefighters responded to the house fire in Hester Beasley Road early Thursday morning. (WSMV)

Firefighters battled flames for hours at a home in Bellevue near the Cheatham County line.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames on Hester Beasley Road.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was fully involved, but luckily, no one was inside the home.

Officials said the house was mainly empty except for furniture.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.