I-Team: Did taxpayer money fund any part of Mayor Barry's affair?

The News4 I-Team has been following the money after Mayor Megan Barry's shocking admission on Wednesday regarding an extramarital affair with her former security chief.

Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley looked into how taxpayer dollars were spent on solo trips between the mayor and her bodyguard, Robert Forrest, including the stunning overtime pay he's earned on her detail since she took office.

Let's get right to your money. First, the trips:

Records show more than $15,000 in taxpayer dollars were spent on nine trips where the two traveled alone during just nine months in 2017 to places like San Francisco, New York City, Washington D.C, and Athens, Greece.

Records show it was all work-related -- and when asked if they had a romantic relationship while on the clock?

"No," Barry said in a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Then there's his overtime.

Records show Sgt. Forrest's base pay was $84,000 per year. However, he made more than $119,000 in overtime pay since Barry took office.

The mayor says even if they weren't romantically involved, she would have needed security because of her busy schedule.

"We will give any records over to anybody who would like them, transparency in any investigation," she said.

The News4 I-Team also obtained the texts between Mayor Barry and her security team, including Forrest.

It's all work-related and does not show any proof of their affair.

