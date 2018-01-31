New bill aims to cut all taxpayer funding for health clinics if they perform abortions

Two Tennessee lawmakers introduced a controversial new bill on Wednesday that looks to de-fund any health care facility that provides abortion services in the state.

The legislation, House Bill 2251, is sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Matlock (R-Lenoir City) and Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville).

It's already illegal in Tenn. for clinics to receive taxpayer money for abortion procedures, but they can for other services.

Matlock contends that "allowing abortion clinics to receive taxpayer money for other services frees up money for abortions in a 'cost-shifting' scheme."

This bill would take away all state and federal funding from any health care provider that offers abortions no matter what other services they provide.

“The time has come to put an end to taxpayer assistance of abortion clinics," said Matlock. "They can exist on fees for services and private donations, but they should not be operating with hard-working Tennesseans’ tax dollars. We are blessed with so many good public, private, and non-profit options for affordable women’s health care in every corner of this state, it makes no sense to subsidize abortion providers."

Matlock says over $1 million in state and federal funding was given to abortion providers for TennCare in the last six years.

