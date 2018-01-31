CareNow doctor shares an easy way to keep flu germs from spreading

It's not an easy task this season, especially if you're living with someone who's already contracted the virus.

If that's the case, tell them about this trick:

"Cover your mouth with a bent elbow," demonstrates CareNow Physician Robert Cranfield. "That puts the germs in a position to where you're not as likely to spread them."

The flu is very contagious and difficult to keep from spreading, especially in tight spaces like your home.

So if your loved one is sick, sleep in separate beds in if you can.

Avoid touching your face, and of course, keep all surfaces disinfected.

Tune into News4 at 6 p.m. all week where we will be airing stories to help you fight off the flu.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.