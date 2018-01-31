Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson talks about rising crime in Music City

Nashville's growing population comes with a growing crime rate.

In a one-on-one interview you'll only see on News 4, Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson talks about the state of crime in Music City and how our city stacks up to others.

In 1997, there were 59,000 crimes reported in Nashville.

Chief Anderson says back then, Metro Police was a "reactive" police department, and switching to a "proactive" department drove those numbers down to around 30,000 crimes per year.

But now, crime numbers are starting to creep back up. and include a sharp rise in homicide, robbery, assault, rape, and theft.

All things considered, Anderson says, Nashville is doing well compared to other major cities in the U.S.

MNPD is comprised of eight precincts, and Anderson says it's important how each serves as its own smaller department.

Every Friday morning, the precinct commanders gather to report what has happened in their communities and how their precinct plans to address it the following week.

Anderson says these reports show the types of crimes taking place and where they are happening.

“Every commander knows what every other precinct is doing. They're stealing ideas from each other, ways to cooperate,” said Anderson. “The numbers are important. We look at them, and that's what drives us, but then you have to put the human touch to it. What are we going to do to address crimes in a particular area?”

Anderson says the biggest crime concern among Nashvillians is residential burglaries.

He adds, across Nashville, Metro officers have attended more than 2,200 community meetings, adding to their goal to increase community presence and engagement. ?



