Man accused of raping 86-year-old Murfreesboro woman appears in court

A rape case involving an 86-year-old victim and an 18-year-old suspect is now in the hands of the Rutherford County grand jury.

On Wednesday, a judge listened to over an hour of testimony from the state’s sole witness, who was also the victim, during a preliminary hearing.

The hearing was supposed to take place earlier this month but was rescheduled after the victim received threatening calls.

Her alleged attacker, Chriteris Allen, 18, is charged with aggravated rape and robbery.

The victim told the court she’s emotionally traumatized, but she fired off answers while attorneys nailed down the details about what happened on Nov. 14 at her home in Murfreesboro.

“He came up to the driveway and he had a gun and he said, 'get in the garage,' and I did exactly what he said,” the victim said.

The woman said she was in the middle of her daily routine on that day when Allen allegedly caught her attention in her neighborhood on Sunset Avenue.

She said the suspect first felt her body for any alert devices.

“He pushed me down. He pulled my pants down and my panties, and then he decided what he was going to do to me,” said the victim. “I was scared.”

After the assault, the victim says she was robbed of $62 and her phone.

She said she lied to the suspect, saying her husband worked for the FBI to get him to leave her alone.

After the suspect left, she called 911 and police took her to the hospital for a rape kit test.

“My hand was hurt and my right knee,” said the victim about her injuries. “I think he stepped on it.”

The woman said she later identified Allen in a mugshot lineup. Allen is also a suspect in a rape in Jackson, Tenn.

As soon as the hearing was over, the victim’s friends exchanged words with suspect’s family, telling them, “I’m sorry for your heartache.”

Allen will remain in jail while the grand jury meets in Rutherford County.

