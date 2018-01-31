Clarksville Police need help with 5 unsolved murders

Five people have been murdered in Clarksville. Their cases remain unsolved.

Investigators say information is hard to come by, and with this many murders in such a short amount of time, so are resources.

"Once a new homicide happens, we pretty much have to drop what we're doing and start on the next because we're a four-man unit," said Sergeant Tim Finley with the Clarksville Police Department.

Rayquan Hudson, a father of two, was shot outside a home on Mitchell Street on Nov. 20, 2017. He died at the hospital.

"It was in a high crime area. They said there was no witnesses and it's just hard to believe in that area nobody saw or heard anything," said Hudson's father Anthony Lyle.

Marcellus Flynn, also a father of two, was shot in Lincoln Homes on April 13, 2017.

"Any clues, any hints would really help me out. It would really help police out. Somebody's got to know something so please help me," said Flynn's mother Sandra Reyes.

Tavon Wilson was shot multiple times at around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 on Bennett Drive.

"I don't think that they're unfamiliar to him I think they've been around," said Wilson's mother Sharon Wilson.

53-year-old Ray Charles Nelson was shot multiple time on Nov. 11, 2017, near Chapel Street. Witnesses said he may have been involved in a physical altercation prior to being shot.

Police said surveillance video showed one of the men responsible for breaking into a home on Hundred Oaks Lane, shooting and killing 34-year-old Christopher Lane on Nov. 7, 2017.

There were four people home, including Lane and his father, when the two men broke in. One of them was masked.

"It's hard. He was our only child. He wasn't married, didn't have any children, so that hurts," said Lane's mother Sandra Lane.

Police said the suspects are out there and dangerous and the victim's families need answers.

"I would like to know, as a mother, as his sisters, they want to know what happened to their brother because you didn't have the right to take my son away. Under no circumstances. You did not have that right and I want to know why and I want justice for my son," said Wilson.

You can report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

