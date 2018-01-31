How to watch the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games on NBC

The Winter Olympics 2018 in PeyongChang is just eight days away, and for many people, the event is about much more than the competitions.

News 4's Chris Miller and Olympic Gold-Medalist Scott Hamilton teamed up with Comcast and the Nashville Sports Council on Wednesday to preview this year's Olympic Games.

"The Olympics is the most important movement in the world," said Hamilton. "It's a movement for peace and just celebrating everything that everyone in the world has in common -- the best of what we have in common and leaving all of our differences at home."

Comcast unveiled it's new X1 Olympics dashboard where all Xfinity customers can find all of NBC's Olympics coverage in one place.

The competition will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 8, a day before the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9, and run through Sunday, Feb. 25, the day of the Closing Ceremony.

The Games will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across the networks of NBC Universal.

Every Olympic event will be available to stream live and on-demand on NBCOlympics.com, along with a wide spectrum of highlights and video features.

Full and detailed competition schedules, TV listings and live streaming schedules are available on NBCOlympics.com.

You can also watch on your mobile device, tablet or connected TV by downloading the NBC Sports app.

Stay with News4 on-air and online for the latest news out of PyeongChang.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.