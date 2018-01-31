Police: 2 people identified in 'bizarre' scene at Ashland City home

John M. Pendelton, 60, and Mildred Jones, 67, were found dead in the home they shared on Caldwell Road. (Courtesy: Cheatham Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Cheatham Co. Sheriff's Office has identified the two people found dead in their Ashland City home on Jan. 26 in what officials are calling a "bizarre" scene.

John M. Pendelton, 60, and Mildred Jones, 67, were found dead in the home they shared on Caldwell Road.

Both causes of death remain undetermined after autopsies were completed on Monday, but officials say it appears no foul play was involved.

They were cousins and lived together since Jones' husband passed away several years ago.

Authorities said the bodies were discovered by a friend who lives nearby just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, authorities found a man dead outside in the front yard and a woman dead inside the home.

Investigators determined that Jones had been dead in her bedroom for some time before Pendelton died in the front yard.

Officials say it is evident he tried to keep her death a secret for unknown reasons, even attempting to mask the odor of her decomposing body in the residence.

It was reported that before her death, Jones was in poor health from a series of strokes.

She hadn't been seen by neighbors and friends since mid-December.

Evidence also indicated that he continued to sleep in the home while his deceased cousin's body remained in the home.

Pendelton has been seen coming and going from the home by neighbors as recently as last week.

The case will remain active until all forensic findings are reported to the Cheatham Co. Sheriff's Office and District Attorney.

Stay with News 4 on-air and online for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.