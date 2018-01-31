Slow-Cooker Ham, Spinach and Artichoke Dip from Kentucky Legend

Slow-Cooker Ham, Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Everyone’s favorite party dip is served warm and stays warm until the last bite – thanks to the mighty slow cooker.
Prep Time: 25 minutes
Cook Time: 2 hours 5 minutes
Total Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
Serves: 10
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups chopped Kentucky Legend® Quarter Sliced Ham
2 tbsp butter
1/2 cup grated onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
Pinch hot pepper flakes
6 cups packed spinach
1/4 tsp each salt and pepper
2 pkg (8 oz each) plain brick-style cream cheese, softened
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp finely grated lemon zest
2 cans (14 oz each) artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
1 cup shredded Asiago cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Assorted crackers
Directions:
Tip: To make ahead, prepare dip and refrigerate for up to 3 days. When serving, heat in the slow cooker.
Nutrition Facts
Per 1/10 recipe (dip only)
Calories 400
Fat 34g
Saturated Fat 16g
Cholesterol 100mg
Sodium 870mg
Carbohydrate 12g
Fiber 6g
Sugars 4g
Protein 15g