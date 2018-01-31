Slow-Cooker Ham, Spinach and Artichoke Dip from Kentucky Legend

Slow-Cooker Ham, Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Everyone’s favorite party dip is served warm and stays warm until the last bite – thanks to the mighty slow cooker.

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 2 hours 5 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups chopped Kentucky Legend® Quarter Sliced Ham

2 tbsp butter

1/2 cup grated onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

Pinch hot pepper flakes

6 cups packed spinach

1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

2 pkg (8 oz each) plain brick-style cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

2 cans (14 oz each) artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 cup shredded Asiago cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Assorted crackers

Directions:

Melt butter in large nonstick skillet set over medium heat; cook onion, garlic and hot pepper flakes for 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly softened. Add spinach, salt and pepper; sauté for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Let cool completely; chop and set aside. In food processor, combine cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon and lemon zest; pulse until smooth. Fold in artichoke hearts, ham, Asiago and Parmesan. Stir in spinach mixture, discarding any accumulated juices. Spread evenly into slow cooker. Heat on Low for about 2 hours or until heated through and gooey. Reduce heat to Warm. Serve with crackers for dipping.

Tip: To make ahead, prepare dip and refrigerate for up to 3 days. When serving, heat in the slow cooker.

Nutrition Facts

Per 1/10 recipe (dip only)

Calories 400

Fat 34g

Saturated Fat 16g

Cholesterol 100mg

Sodium 870mg

Carbohydrate 12g

Fiber 6g

Sugars 4g

Protein 15g