Tatchos from Mockingbird

Tatchos
Courtesy of Chef Brian Riggenbach
The Mockingbird | Nashville, TN
Yields one 9” x 13” casserole dish
Ingredients
For the rajas:
4 poblano peppers
3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 white onion, thinly sliced
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp. oregano
1 tsp. thyme
½ cup chicken stock
½ cup light beer
For the loaded tots:
8 cups tater tots
3 cups chili
2 cups rajas poblano
3 cup Velveeta
1 10 oz can Rotel
1 cup sour cream
½ cup picked jalapenos
1 bunch of scallions, chopped
Directions
Make the rajas poblano:
- Over an open flame roast poblanos until completely blackened, turning until charred all over.
- Remove and reserve in a large bowl. If doing in batches, lightly tent or cover peppers while the remaining are cooking so they remain warm.
- Once all peppers are in a container, seal well with lid or plastic wrap. Let sit for 30 minutes to steam.
- Once peppers are cooled ands teamed through, seed stem and remove charred skin.
- Portion peppers into thin strips, set aside.
- Head a large pan over medium heat, cover the bottom with oil and add onion. Cook onion down until lightly caramelized stirring once in a while.
- Add garlic, let cook for one minute. Add diced herbs, reserved peppers, beer and stock.
- Deglaze the bottom of the pan, scraping up any browned bits and cook for an additional 20-30 minutes until the liquid had all but evaporated and the flavors have come together. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
Make the loaded tots:
- Melt the Velveeta and the Rotel in a saucepan over low heat until gooey. Meanwhile, season the tater tots with salt and pepper and bake for 20 minutes at 425 F.
To assemble the tots:
- Layer the tots in the bottom of casserole, top with chili, distributing evenly to the edge.
- Then top the chili with queso, then the rajas. Add a dollop of sour cream to top.
- Garnish with a scattering of pickled jalapeno and scallions.
- Serve immediately.