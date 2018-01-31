Tatchos from Mockingbird

Tatchos

Courtesy of Chef Brian Riggenbach

The Mockingbird | Nashville, TN

Yields one 9” x 13” casserole dish

Ingredients

For the rajas:

4 poblano peppers

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 white onion, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. thyme

½ cup chicken stock

½ cup light beer

For the loaded tots:

8 cups tater tots

3 cups chili

2 cups rajas poblano

3 cup Velveeta

1 10 oz can Rotel

1 cup sour cream

½ cup picked jalapenos

1 bunch of scallions, chopped

Directions

Make the rajas poblano:

Over an open flame roast poblanos until completely blackened, turning until charred all over.

Remove and reserve in a large bowl. If doing in batches, lightly tent or cover peppers while the remaining are cooking so they remain warm.

Once all peppers are in a container, seal well with lid or plastic wrap. Let sit for 30 minutes to steam.

Once peppers are cooled ands teamed through, seed stem and remove charred skin.

Portion peppers into thin strips, set aside.

Head a large pan over medium heat, cover the bottom with oil and add onion. Cook onion down until lightly caramelized stirring once in a while.

Add garlic, let cook for one minute. Add diced herbs, reserved peppers, beer and stock.