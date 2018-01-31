Tatchos from Mockingbird - WSMV News 4

Tatchos from Mockingbird

Posted: Updated:

Tatchos

Courtesy of Chef Brian Riggenbach

The Mockingbird | Nashville, TN

Yields one 9” x 13” casserole dish

Ingredients

For the rajas:

4 poblano peppers

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 white onion, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. thyme

½ cup chicken stock

½ cup light beer

For the loaded tots:

8 cups tater tots

3 cups chili

2 cups rajas poblano 

3 cup Velveeta

1 10 oz can Rotel

1 cup sour cream

½ cup picked jalapenos

1 bunch of scallions, chopped

Directions

Make the rajas poblano:

  1. Over an open flame roast poblanos until completely blackened, turning until charred all over.
  2. Remove and reserve in a large bowl. If doing in batches, lightly tent or cover peppers while the remaining are cooking so they remain warm.
  3. Once all peppers are in a container, seal well with lid or plastic wrap. Let sit for 30 minutes to steam.
  4. Once peppers are cooled ands teamed through, seed stem and remove charred skin.
  5. Portion peppers into thin strips, set aside.
  6. Head a large pan over medium heat, cover the bottom with oil and add onion. Cook onion down until lightly caramelized stirring once in a while.
  7. Add garlic, let cook for one minute. Add diced herbs, reserved peppers, beer and stock.
  8. Deglaze the bottom of the pan, scraping up any browned bits and cook for an additional 20-30 minutes until the liquid had all but evaporated and the flavors have come together. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Make the loaded tots:

  1. Melt the Velveeta and the Rotel in a saucepan over low heat until gooey. Meanwhile, season the tater tots with salt and pepper and bake for 20 minutes at 425 F.

To assemble the tots:

  1. Layer the tots in the bottom of casserole, top with chili, distributing evenly to the edge.
  2. Then top the chili with queso, then the rajas. Add a dollop of sour cream to top.
  3. Garnish with a scattering of pickled jalapeno and scallions.
  4. Serve immediately.
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.