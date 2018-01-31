Skating champ says athletes should stay consistent at Winter Olympics

Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton leaves this week for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Hamilton, who lives in Franklin and operates the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy at the Ford Ice Center, won the gold medal in the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia.

He said the keys to success for athletes isn’t rocket science.

“You need to stay consistent in your training,” said Hamilton. “Eat really well, stay strong and avoid putting yourself in risky situations.”

Hamilton said the Olympic Village where the athletes stay always tries to make sure food from every country is available for the athletes.

He recommends athletes follow the same eating habits at the Olympics as they do at home.

Hamilton, 59, was a distinguished skater with the Olympic championship and winning four straight World Championships from 1981-1984.

After his skating career, Hamilton toured with the Ice Capades and Stars on Ice.

He is still involved in figure skating as a coach at his academy and doing analysis on the sport for NBC Sports.

He’s also a cancer survivor, recently overcoming his third battle with a brain tumor last year.

