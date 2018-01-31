A chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican policy retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck in a rural Virginia town Wednesday. The White House said one person was killed, and local officials said others were injured.

At least 3 TN congressmen on train involved in wreck

Three of Tennessee's congressmen were on a train carrying members of Congress to their legislative retreat when it collided with a truck Wednesday morning.

The chartered train was carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers when it hit a garbage truck near Charlottesville, VA.

One person is dead, according to reports, but no lawmakers or staff members were seriously injured.

Here's a list of the congressmen News 4 has checked in with so far:

Rep. Marsha Blackburn - not on train

Rep. Diane Black - not on train

Sen. Bob Corker - not on train

Sen. Lamar Alexander - not on train

Rep. Scott DesJarlais - not on train

Rep. Steve Cohen - not on train

Rep. David Kustoff - on the train but is OK

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann - on the train but is OK

Rep. Phil Roe - on the train but is OK

I am on my way back to Tennessee and was not on the train. Praying for all involved. — Diane Black (@RepDianeBlack) January 31, 2018

My prayers are with my colleagues on the train to WV. I hope you are safe. — Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 31, 2018

I was on the train heading to the GOP conference meeting when the collision occurred. I am okay, and security and doctors are on board. I am praying for those who may be seriously injured. — Rep. David Kustoff (@repdavidkustoff) January 31, 2018

I was standing up when the accident happened. A little bit shaken up, and praying for all of my fellow colleagues. — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) January 31, 2018

Clarinda and I were on the train that crashed today, but we are both doing OK. Please join us in praying for the injured. — Dr. Phil Roe (@DrPhilRoe) January 31, 2018

