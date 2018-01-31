At least 3 TN congressmen on train involved in wreck - WSMV News 4

At least 3 TN congressmen on train involved in wreck

    Wednesday, January 31 2018
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Three of Tennessee's congressmen were on a train carrying members of Congress to their legislative retreat when it collided with a truck Wednesday morning.

The chartered train was carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers when it hit a garbage truck near Charlottesville, VA.

One person is dead, according to reports, but no lawmakers or staff members were seriously injured.

Here's a list of the congressmen News 4 has checked in with so far:

  • Rep. Marsha Blackburn - not on train
  • Rep. Diane Black - not on train
  • Sen. Bob Corker - not on train
  • Sen. Lamar Alexander - not on train
  • Rep. Scott DesJarlais - not on train
  • Rep. Steve Cohen - not on train 
  • Rep. David Kustoff - on the train but is OK
  • Rep. Chuck Fleischmann - on the train but is OK
  • Rep. Phil Roe - on the train but is OK

