Mike Fisher coming out of retirement, rejoining Predators this season

Former Predators team captain Mike Fisher is coming out of retirement and will be rejoining the team later this season.

GM David Poile said he hopes to reach an agreement with Fisher and sign a contract before the Feb. 26 trade deadline.

Fisher intends to start skating and working out on his own before joining the entire team for practice.

Click here to watch the full video of the news conference

Fisher announced he was retiring in August, following the Predators' stunning run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Fisher said he had the blessing of his family to return to the team. He said his wife, country star Carrie Underwood, kept asking him if he wanted to come back to hockey.

Underwood shared her reaction on Twitter, saying, "This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!!"

Prior to his retirement, Fisher spent 17 seasons in the NHL. Fisher was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 1998 NHL Draft. He stayed with the team until he was traded to the Predators in 2011. He made his first Stanley Cup Playoff debut in 2001.

Fisher signed a two-year contract back in June 2015. In September 2016, he was named the sixth captain of the franchise. He led the Preds to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, eventually losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins after six games. Fisher was the first Predators captain to retire with the team.

SEE YOU AGAIN.



Mike Fisher is ending his retirement and will play for the #Preds this season. https://t.co/TJ3Si0jAXY — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 31, 2018

This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!! https://t.co/ohP7zPtT1s — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 31, 2018

Laviolette says Fisher’s had an open-ended invitation to the team 24/7.

HC put it out there to let him know the window was open for a return if Mike ever wanted it. — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) January 31, 2018

Fisher says he got the blessing of his family to comeback. Says Carrie Underwood kept asking him if he wanted to.

Happy for him — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) January 31, 2018

Fisher said “she’s usually right.” https://t.co/MGewAr5xAf — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) January 31, 2018

“Deer season has officially ended.” “Mike Fisher had unfinished business.” @WSMV pic.twitter.com/DKJMxoqJmK — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) January 31, 2018

Laviolette:

"There's not a guy down there right now who doesn't have a smile on his face because Mike's going to come back." — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) January 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.